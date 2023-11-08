In the week since general manager Dana Brown expressed taking time to find Houston's next dugout leader, two top candidates were taken off the board.

Ron Washington, Craig Counsell end up not in Houston as Astros' managerial search in opening stage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros fans have trusted the process this far of the team growing from 100-loss seasons to world champions.

What's another week to wait for the next key move for the club, right?

In the week since general manager Dana Brown expressed taking time in their search of Dusty Baker's successor, two candidates linked to the Houston job were taken off the market.

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs swooped in and picked up former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, hiring him over retaining incumbent David Ross, who was still under contract with the team.

Then, on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels hired the Atlanta Braves' third-base coach, Ron Washington, who owns two American League pennants in 2010 and 2011 when he managed the Texas Rangers.

Washington has ties to Brown, who was in the Braves' front office. The 71-year-old also retired as an Astros player in 1989.

With the two hirings, the Astros remain among the small number of teams in the offseason without a clubhouse leader going into 2024. Milwaukee suddenly finds itself in the managerial search, joining Houston and San Diego.

In recent days, Cleveland chose Oakland bullpen coach Stephen Vogt and the Mets hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported on Tuesday that the Astros began the first round of interviews, including with fan-favorite leading candidate, Houston bench coach Joe Espada.

McTaggart added Espada, whose contract with the 'Stros expired on Oct. 31, is being linked to the Brewers' opening.

Brown, speaking from the General Managers Meetings in Arizona, didn't say whether former colleagues with the Braves, including bench coach Walt Weiss and first-base coach Eric Young Sr., were among the candidates interviewed.

