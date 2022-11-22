GOOOOOOOOAL! These Houston bars, restaurants are showing World Cup matches

HOUSTON, Texas -- Soccer fans all over the world are turning their attention to Qatar where the World Cup will take place from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18. The 32-team field includes the world's top squads, including the US's first appearance since 2014.
For those whose knowledge of international soccer is limited to playing FIFA, check out this handy guide from The Verge that explains the controversies surrounding the event, lists a few teams to watch, and offers other tips for newbies.
A number of Houston bars and restaurants will be showing many of the matches, some of which kick off as early as 4 a.m. Look for plenty of opportunities to root for all the participating squads, with some establishments offering themed food and drink specials to champion individual countries.
