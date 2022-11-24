Houston's most spectacular winter light shows and events dazzle for the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The plunging thermostats, decorations decking the halls of stores and homes, and wintry music all mean one thing: the holiday season in Houston is finally here.

For many, that means a merry tradition of donning warm winter wear and strolling through the city's dozens of holiday light displays.

From cosmic Christmas at Space Center Houston to a wild affair at the Houston Zoo to wondrous spectacles at Houston Botanic Garden and downtown Houston, these festive events are sure to light up Yule time. Here's our roundup of where to see dazzling lights with family, friends, and visitors - from new events to ongoing spectacles.

