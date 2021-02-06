Select pharmacies set to administer vaccine as early as next week

CVS Pharmacy expects to receive 38,000 doses statewide and plans to administer a portion of that supply in select stores in Houston. The specific locations have not yet been listed.
Local district leader for CVS Health, Akash Patel, said his team is ready for this next phase of the federal vaccine rollout.
"Just across the state of Texas, we are receiving thousands of doses each week. We give the first initial dose to ensure that the patient has the opportunity to get the second dose," Patel said.
Patel said staff with CVS Health also considered locations based on its size and if it is suited to provide the vaccination while incorporating social distancing. Those who schedule through CVS Pharmacy will have to go inside the store to receive the shot.
"As far as what specific locations have been chosen, they've been based on population density and demographics, including the CDC's social vulnerability index, with the goal of reaching the most in need populations," explained Patel.
He said as more of the vaccine supply becomes available, more pharmacy locations will be able to schedule available appointments.
H-E-B and Good Neighbor Pharmacy both acknowledge its pharmacies are on the list to receive doses for next week's distribution in Texas, but did not have a specific time frame or locations available.
Public affairs director for H-E-B Houston Lisa Helfman sent the following statement Friday afternoon:
"We are happy to be included in the federal COVID-19 vaccine program. As we await further direction, we encourage our customers to check vaccine.heb.com for updates on availability regularly."
Below is a list to find more information on the four pharmacies anticipating vaccine doses statewide next week.
H-E-B and Good Neighbor Pharmacy:
Appointments will open up when stores receive the vaccine doses. More details are expected the week of Feb. 8.
You can find more information on the Good Neighbor Pharmacy website or the H-E-B vaccine page. If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, H-E-B also has provided a hotline. You can call 1-800-811-8620 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Walmart Pharmacy:
Select Walmart Pharmacy locations in Texas plan to start administering the vaccine once doses are available. In an announcement posted this week, the company stated it anticipates to receive the latest shipment of doses to arrive late next week.
A list of local Walmart and Sam's Club locations has not been provided yet.
Walmart will schedule appointments online only for now and based the number of slots on the limited supply received.
CVS Pharmacy:
To sign up through a designated CVS Pharmacy location, those in group 1A and 1B will have to first register online, through the CVS website or the app. You can do that starting as early as next Thursday, Feb.11.
Scheduling appointments is anticipated to begin Friday, Feb. 12. Depending on when shipments arrive at the local stores, people could get their first dose as early as next Friday.
If you don't have access to a computer, you can also register by calling CVS Pharmacy's customer service line 1-800-746-7287.
