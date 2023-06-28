Here is the thing... It has the right sign, but that's about it. Makes for a great photo opportunity, though!

'Somebody is backkkk': World's smallest Buc-ee's suddenly reappears in West Texas

SANDERSON, Texas (KTRK) -- The world's smallest Buc-ee's suddenly reappeared in far West Texas, but here is the thing. It has the right sign, but that's about it.

The cinder block art installation first appeared along U.S. 90 near Sanderson, Texas last year and was removed days later.

The roadside attraction has no gas pumps, signature snacks, or clean bathrooms.

On Friday, Visit Sanderson, Texas posted a photo on Instagram to announce the return of the art installment. "Somebody is backkkk....," the caption read. "Welcome back Sanderson Buc-ee's, it's good to have you home."

