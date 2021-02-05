SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- As a mass vaccination drive-thru clinic is up and running in Fort Bend County, Memorial Hermann, which is supporting the county's efforts, has opened up its online portal as 1,000 additional appointments opened Friday.
The clinic at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land is open to those only in Phase 1B, or people 65 years old and older. Appointments can be made through Memorial Hermann's portal website.
According to the hospital, the appointment slots are available from noon to 5:15 p.m.
The clinic got underway earlier this week, with about 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines expected to be administered.
On Thursday, SkyEye captured a brisk line of cars and individuals outside of vehicles waiting to be vaccinated.
More information on the vaccinations at the Fort Bend County site can be found at Memorial Hermann's FAQ portal.
1,000 new appointments open at Sugar Land mass vaccination site
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More