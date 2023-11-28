Lance McCullers Jr., who's set to host the Houston Sports Awards, spoke on his recovery and his projected return date to pitch for the Astros.

Lance McCullers Jr. on track for return to the Astros in 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.'s positive energy was felt on Tuesday when Eyewitness Sports caught up with the right-handed star.

He continues his rehab following surgery on his forearm.

McCullers told ABC13 he feels great and looks forward to throwing again soon.

"My recovery is going very well. I'm looking to play catch in the coming weeks, days," he said.

That milestone will come after McCullers completes a few more steps in rehab, likely in the next couple of weeks.

The 30-year-old admits his latest surgery was more extensive than he expected.

"It was worse than we thought. The flexor tendon was off the bone instead of partially. It was a little more of an intense surgery," the two-time World Series champ added.

McCullers originally hoped to return in the spring, but the extent of the injury pushed the timetable back to summer 2024.

He hesitates to put a hard timeline on his return to the Astros rotation, but a standard 12-to-13-month timeline would fit into a range after the All-Star break. Still, that hasn't done anything to dampen his enthusiasm.

"Rehab has gone really well. I've spent a lot of time with Luis Garcia. He's doing extremely well," McCullers said about the fellow Astros pitcher, who is also recovering after a season-ending injury.

The veteran joins many of his teammates who have endorsed the Astros' decision to hire bench coach Joe Espada as the team's new manager.

"I'm super happy for Joe. He's an incredible person, first and foremost," McCullers said, adding that Espada knows the Astros so well that they can hit the ground running toward a third World Series title in 2024.

