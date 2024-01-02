HPD officers shot at amid NE Houston narcotics investigation, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers were shot at in a northeast Houston neighborhood where a narcotics investigation got underway, police said on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the shooting in the 3200 block of Wayne Street, off Collingsworth in the Greater Fifth Ward. HPD told ABC13 that the call of the incident came in at 1 p.m.

According to the post, no one was struck or injured, and no officers returned fire.

There were no other details from the post, but HPD said it will brief the media on the investigation sometime in the afternoon.

An HPD photo on X also showed multiple officers on a blocked-off street, some wearing bulletproof vests and helmets and armed with rifles.

