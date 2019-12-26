What we know about shooting suspect Albert Simon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The evening Al Simon took off after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend to death at a home in northwest Harris County is the last time anybody has seen him, according to authorities.The 52-year-old left in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate LYN-0345. The victim, Carolee Taylor, was celebrating her birthday and Christmas with family and friends.Simon is well-known in social circles and served on committees for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, according to friends of the victim.Investigators believe he still has a gun and is considered dangerous. A murder warrant has been issued for him related to the death of Taylor.Around 15 people were inside a home on Obsidian Drive Tuesday night near the Houston National Golf Club when Simon showed up and forced Taylor outside at gunpoint and shot her to death. Taylor was the only one harmed at the home, according to authorities.Taylor had gunshot wounds in her head, back, right lower extremity, and right forearm, according to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner.Simon also has a mugshot on file with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a prior offense.