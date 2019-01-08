What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers

EMBED </>More Videos

We are learning more about the two suspects accused of killing Jazmine Barnes.

Related Topics:
child shotchild killedmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Mom dating sperm donor 12 years after having his child
Missouri City teen's wing sauce business is hot stuff
Santa Fe HS massacre suspect wants trial moved
Body found in pond identified as 7-year-old boy with autism
Ride the rainbow to this unicorn-themed dessert bar in Houston
Judge Hidalgo holds first meeting
Show More
School finance reform is top priority for Texas Legislature
Lamar Miller earns Houston Texans' 5th Pro Bowl nod of 2018
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney gets $1M to settle position dispute
Kliff Kingsbury lands head coaching job with NFL's Cardinals
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
More News