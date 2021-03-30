What to binge this weekend on ABC13's free streaming apps

Here's what's on tap this weekend.
Live coverage - The death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on trial
The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of Houston native George Floyd began on March 29. But we'll have full coverage of the trial from gavel to gavel.
It's already been emotional as prosecutors and the defense laid out their cases in the opening statements. Day 2 saw witness testimony from the teenager who shot the video of Floyd under the knee of Chauvin.
A former wrestler trained in mixed martial arts also took the stand for a second day as a witness.
But the trial is having an effect in Houston, too as a Texas Southern University law student explained how the case is being used as a learning tool.
To watch live, anchored coverage, check our streaming apps starting at 9 a.m. Note that times can change.
Another important note: During the trial, video may be played as evidence that may include explicit language. The trial will not be aired on a delay. On the live, anchored coverage, there will be an on-screen warning to viewers that there may be explicit language aired.
Whose House?!
If you can finish the above question, you're likely one of the University of Houston faithful. Or you've been around them too long.
However you've been exposed to the Coogs, we are celebrating their Final Four appearance with an entire collection of stories about the Coog community.
But we'd be remiss not to mention that we're also excited to see another Texas school in the semi-final: Baylor University.
But wait, there's more. UH will face Baylor in the Final Four this weekend. We know. It's a lot for our Texas hearts to take in.
To get you ready for the battle, look for the following titles in the UH Spirit collection. And note that this is not an exhaustive list. There's plenty more to watch!
- Texas showdown: What to know about UH vs. Baylor
- A look back at the university's legendary "Phi Slama Jama"
- UH president Dr. Renu Khator reflects on life and vision for university
- UH grad shares story of being shot to earning a degree
- 86-year-old man, son graduate together from UH
- UH's Mariachi Pumas keep tradition and spirit alive amid pandemic
Original stories to look out for
ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover is highlighting an in-depth piece on Black farmers.
After dealing with decades of racism and discriminatory practices against Black farmers, a new bill could provide a level playing field.
Chauncy explores what that really means. He talked to 29-year-old Jeremy Peaches, who runs the Peaches family farm, which has been passed down from generation to generation.
You can watch Chauncy's piece live on our streaming apps Tuesday at 10 p.m. Then look for the story later on video on demand.
TONIGHT AT 10: The Peaches family farm has been passed down many generations. Now, 29 year old Jeremy Peaches runs it. He says he’s faced racism, discriminatory practices and unfair treatment just as his ancestors did. Help is on the way though. #Justiceforblackfarmers @ 10 pic.twitter.com/S7tgSh2dIU— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) March 30, 2021
You think you know, but you have no idea
You see them every day and welcome them into your home, but do you really know the anchors and reporters at ABC13?
If you're a fan of trivia and fast facts, you'll want to spend some time in the Get to Know Us section.
Here, you'll find out why Mayra Moreno has a personal connection to The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger, Erik Barajas' bromance, Melanie Lawson's hidden talent that will make you LOL, and why Elita Loresca was the first person we had to bleep! Don't worry though. Unlike "A Christmas Story" character Ralphie, who had to wash his mouth out with soap for dropping quite the bomb, Elita did not have to get friendly with Dial soap for this segment.
Topping the collection is a Q & A with ABC13's new Race and Culture reporter Cory McGinnis. It's all streaming now.
Celebrate Women's History Month
"Who run the world? Girls!" Houston native Beyoncé chanted that loud and proud in her song, and we find it quite fitting as we celebrate the stories of women and girls everywhere.
Get to know the movers and shakers in their communities, proving that women are capable of anything.
That's clear in the documentary "Our America: Women Forward." The show takes a look at women's lives from various aspects, to careers in law and science, to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women's jobs and families.
The show also celebrates the innovation pushed forward by women every day.
Meet the NASA astronaut and flight director at the forefront of the Artemis Program, which hopes to put the first woman on the moon in just three years.
Or learn how women are sparking change in industries usually dominated by men, because we're here to tell you right now, "Hard hats have no gender."
Here are some of the titles you can watch on demand.
- 17-year-old 'sauce boss' scores deal on Shark Tank!
- Girls on the Run: 20 years of helping girls be their best
- Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
- Prairie View A&M University president shares her journey
- This single mother of 4 churned her past into sweet success!
- Young CEO saving honeybees with her lemonade business
- How these women became pilot and reporter for SkyEye
- Texas City 4th graders bring GIRL POWER to robotics
- What's behind the wage gap between women and men?
Getting Texas women back to work
As part of Women's History Month, ABC13's Gina Gaston and Brhe Berry hosted a town hall on how to get Texas women back to work.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.3 million women have left their jobs, with female participation in the labor force plummeting to levels not seen since 1988, according to the National Women's Law Center.
But we can't just be all talk and no action. That's why the event was held: to help explore some of the reasons behind the exodus of women from the workplace and provide a roadmap to get them back to work as soon as possible.
If you missed the conversation, it's not too late to catch it. Look for the title "Bravery, imagination required to get TX women back to work" in the Action 13 Town Halls collection.
More local news when you need it
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many people's schedules, meaning they are working from home or waking up later.
If you're one of those people who've had to shift a bit, we're still here for you.
We're still on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, but for those still thinking about changing out of their pajamas (or maybe getting settled into them because no one can see your whole outfit on a Zoom call!), we now have an extra hour of news starting at 7 a.m.
So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.
Then in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News streams at 9 p.m.
