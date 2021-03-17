job fair

ABC13 to host virtual job fair in the Memorial area featuring nearly 100 jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13+ is highlighting the Memorial area, and we have a way for job seekers to land a job in that community.

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to host a virtual job fair featuring nearly 100 jobs in the Memorial area.

It's a timely event after the state's latest jobs report showed the Houston area's unemployment rate continue to climb in the wrong direction.
Despite this, job experts believe that with the state fully reopening, there will be more job postings.

"There are employers hiring," explained Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow. "Every week for almost a year now, we've been bringing opportunities to the viewers of ABC13. So there are opportunities available."

You can watch the live event on our website and on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."

All you need is a resume or to provide information to recruiters.

There are nearly 100 jobs in several industries including manufacturing, child care, work from home and hospitality.

"We also have a really interesting opportunity at a bakery manufacturer of Nothing Bundt Cakes," Castrow said. "You can satisfy your sweet tooth and earn a paycheck."

The pandemic has kept the doors closed at Workforce Solutions. But if you're unemployed in the Memorial area, it doesn't mean you can't get help.

The agency offers virtual and curbside service to help Memorial area neighbors get back on their feet. "That could be updating your resume. It could be updating your LinkedIn profile, but feel free to call us and we can walk you through that," Castrow explained.

During the event, recruiters will answer calls to an ABC13 viewer hotline. The number is 832-849-0480.

If you want to preview the positions, visit the Workforce Solutions website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

The video above is from last week's job fair. Hit play to get an idea of what to expect when the next job fair occurs on Thursday.

