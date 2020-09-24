high school sports

Cinco Ranch faces Seven Lakes in Tuesday high school basketball matchup for ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of Week

By ABC13 and our partners at Texan Live
The Cinco Ranch Cougars are set to face the Seven Lakes Spartans Tuesday in ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week!

Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
We'll also play the game live right here in this story and on our iPhone and Android apps.

ABC13 and Texan Live will carry the Shadow Creek - Strake Jesuit basketball game on Wednesday.
