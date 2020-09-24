The Cinco Ranch Cougars are set to face the Seven Lakes Spartans Tuesday in ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week!
Tip-off is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the games.
We'll also play the game live right here in this story and on our iPhone and Android apps.
ABC13 and Texan Live will carry the Shadow Creek - Strake Jesuit basketball game on Wednesday.
Cinco Ranch faces Seven Lakes in Tuesday high school basketball matchup for ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of Week
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News