What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps

Live Across America
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! We haven't seen a heavy snowfall so far (Hey, winter's not over!), but elsewhere there are plenty of flakes sticking to the ground. To be fair, some of that snow is burying vehicles and bringing dangerous travel conditions to parts of the northeast, so sometimes no snow can be a good thing.
Still, you can watch what is happening from the safety (and warmth!) of your own home in this "Live Across America" collection.
Streams might change throughout the day as we hop from Chicago to New York with live coverage. And on a positive note, there's even a nice shot of fresh snow in Tahoe.
Outside of the snow hitting our neighbors, you can also get a live look at what's going on in every corner of the Houston area.
Keep in mind too that this is where you'll also find breaking news or other nationwide coverage stories as they happen.
Black History Month
We are celebrating the achievements of Black Americans and those of African descent.
In this collection, you'll find the rich stories of people like Sugar Land native Mark Linen, the founder of Brotha Bakes.
Linen went from being a truck driver to a baker, deciding to follow his passion full time in 2019.
Now he's churning out cakes that pay homage to African-American culture. For example, he has a red velvet cake called Reddie Murphy and a banana pudding cake playfully named Banana Ross.
"I want to highlight Black culture. It is so beautiful, it is so diverse. I want people to see that. I want a young Black child to walk into a store one day and see a logo on a jar that resembles them," Linen said.
That's just a sample of what's in this collection. It will be updated all month long.
ABC13+ visits Mahatma Gandhi District
ABC13+ has visited multiple communities over the last two years, from Huntsville and Third Ward to Texas City and Asiatown.
This time, we're stopping by the Mahatma Gandhi District, and kicking things off by talking to a family considered one of the founders of the district in southwest Houston.
The district finally earned its name in 2010, and has gone from 10,000 residents to 150,000.
The district finally earned its name in 2010, and has gone from 10,000 residents to 150,000.
Look for reports streaming from ABC13's Pooja Lodhia.
Cicely Tyson: A legend's final interview
The world lost an icon as pioneering actress Cicely Tyson died Jan. 29 at the age of 96.
Tyson was a Tony winner, Emmy winner, Oscar nominee, recipient of the 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom and more.
Before she died, she added author to that accomplished list with her memoir "Just As I Am" being published on Wednesday. That was also the same day she taped what would be her final interview, where she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
The interview aired Friday morning, but you can watch it in full now in the "Top News" and "Binge This!" collections.
The Harding Street raid: 2 years later
Jan. 28 marked two years since the botched police raid that killed a couple inside their home on Harding Street in southeast Houston.
But the investigation is far from closed.
Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot to death after police initiated a no-knock raid involving a drug warrant. Since then, multiple officers have been charged and the couple's families have filed civil lawsuits.
ABC13 has been following this case for the last two years.
Get caught up from 2019 to the developments now in this nearly 7-minute timeline special on the raid. Find it in the "Top News" and "Binge This!" section.
Get answers about the COVID-19 vaccine
This will be included every week because it's just too important not to mention. This entire section is dedicated to keeping you and your family informed.
As part of that effort, ABC13 hosted a two-night town hall focused on the disproportionate effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Black and Hispanic communities. We know there is skepticism about the vaccine, particularly because of the legacy of mistrust in communities of color when it comes to medicine as part of a dark history that included the 1932 Tuskegee experiment.
This town hall was meant to ease those tensions and provide actionable steps.
You can watch part one, which focused on the Hispanic community, and part two right now on demand in the "COVID-19 Vaccine" collection.
And remember, each week, ABC13 is dedicating a half hour special to the vaccine rollout. Stream the specials live and if you miss them, they'll be featured in this collection.
Last week's special focused on what we know about the vaccine's impact on coronavirus variants.
Crawfish and coffee
You can enjoy crawfish and coffee, though not necessarily together (unless that's your jam).
In our "Binge This!" collection, you'll find Localish specials celebrating some of the best crawfish restaurants in town.
Why? Because multiple places, including The Crawfish Shack, kicked off mudbug season. Note that these videos were shot prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so you won't see social distancing or masks.
And for the coffee lovers, did you know an entire show could be dedicated to a cup of joe? It's true!
Right now, we have an entire 42-minute special on the ancient beverage that is so versatile, an artist uses the drink to make portraits of celebrities. See if you can recognize them all.
Bonus
- The Top 10: These are the most-watched stories and videos from the week, in case you missed anything. Look for these after 5 p.m. on Friday.
- Texan Live games: In the great state of Texas, we love to celebrate high school sports. As part of ABC13's partnership with Texan Live, you can stream select sports' games for free. Look for these to air throughout the week and bookmark this link for exact dates, times, and schools.
- Bluebonnets in bloom: While warmer temperatures can feel like a bummer if you're a fan of real winters, we have seen an upside: bluebonnets. Our beloved state flower has come out to play, with a sighting of a patch along White Oak Bayou near 34th Street in the Heights. While it is a bit early to see the flower, there is an explanation for why. Hear the answer in our Weather U show. Just look for the photo below.
