Here's what police found inside a motorcyclist's backpack after a chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police made a creepy discovery after chasing a man on a motorcycle through southeast Houston Tuesday morning.

Police say they attempted to stop the man who was driving with no lights on Reed Road around 1 a.m.

Refusing to stop, the man led police on a short chase before crashing out along the bayous.

While arresting the man, police discovered a backpack containing gloves and a clown mask.

Investigators are now working to determine what the man may have been up to.
