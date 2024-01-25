16-year-old Shriners patient from Pasadena to be part of East-West Shrine Bowl

Libbie Lambert, a young Shriner's Hospital patient who dreams of coaching in the NFL, will be on the sideline for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Libbie Lambert, a young Shriner's Hospital patient who dreams of coaching in the NFL, will be on the sideline for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Libbie Lambert, a young Shriner's Hospital patient who dreams of coaching in the NFL, will be on the sideline for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Libbie Lambert, a young Shriner's Hospital patient who dreams of coaching in the NFL, will be on the sideline for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Libbie Lambert is just 16 years old but has already picked a profession.

"What I want to be when I grow up is an NFL coach," Libbie told ABC13 on Wednesday.

Her coaching credentials may appear to lack experience, but the student at Pasadena's First Baptist Christian Academy certainly has a passion for pigskin.

"Growing up and watching it, I just got to know and love football," Libbie explained. "I just wanted to know more about it."

Athletic Director Justin Larsen allows Libbie to transform her curiosity into a craft. As a manager for the Warriors football team, she helps with equipment and hydration. But if they needed her to do more, like help with the offensive scheme, she could do that, too. Yes, Libbie draws up her own plays.

Next week, Libbie will have an incredible opportunity to further her fascination with football. She's been invited to be a part of the 99th annual East-West Shrine Bowl in north Texas, our nation's oldest college football all-star game. All proceeds from the event support Shriners Children's Hospital, where Libbie has been a patient. She was born with arthrogryposis - affecting her joints and was initially told she'd be unable to complete the most basic of tasks, like feeding herself.

"I'm great," Libbie said when asked about her current condition. "Thanks to Shriners, I'm fully independent."

Three years removed from the last of her nine surgeries and castings, she's headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl excited about her future while acknowledging her past.

"Be determined in what you want to do," Libbie stated. "Don't give up. Don't be afraid to try new things."

So, as she hopes to embark on a coaching career, Libbie may not lack experience because her own experience, the odds, and obstacles she's overcome - and now being part of the Shrine Bowl - will prepare her.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.