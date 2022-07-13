Houston Astros and Bun B drop special hat collection for 713 Day

If you're not familiar with how Houston started off as the 713, when area codes first came to North America in 1947, Texas was designated for four sets of codes.
Houston received 713.
Of course, the area's growth has boomed since then and continues to do so, with the additional numbers of 281, 832 and 346 being assigned over the years.
The day is celebrated in July (the seventh month) on the 13th day, and there you have it, 713 Day is born.
Plus, the other codes just don't work with the calendar, right?
Events pop up all over town in honor of the day. Here are a few of the highlights, but if you know of one that should be added, let us know.
Bun B and Houston Astros drop limited-edition hat collection: Bun B hinted at it last week when he threw the first pitch at the Astros game. During the outing, the rapper wore a black hat with a "Trill OG" crest on the front and the Astros log in gold on the side. In a recent photo on Instagram, Bun B is donning a different cap, while the three other headpieces, including that aforementioned black hat, are also in the frame. It appears you can finally get your hands on them. You can shop the collection and meet Bun B at the Union Station team store at Minute Maid Park starting at 2 p.m. If you can't make it early, the store closes fitting at 7:13 p.m. No online or phone orders will be available.
The trillest collab of the year is here.— Houston Astros (@astros) July 13, 2022
Whether you rep the 713 or hold it down in 281, the @BunBTrillOG Collection is for any Astros fan.
Available at the Union Station Team Store at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/7ZoKDcOBMo
Food and drink specials: From the seasoned gastronomist to the casual diner, Houston has a little bit of everything to offer when it comes to the food scene. That's why our partners at the Houston Chronicle have rounded up this list of the eight best 713 Day events and specials.
All-access to the Bayou City: Speaking of the Houston Chronicle, the paper has dropped its paywall from now until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to give everyone full access to their wide range of stories and specials on everything from sports and politics to social issues, society and food. That includes accounts of the best things to do in Houston from the people who know it best, like music critic Joey Guerra. Watch his interview about how to spend the best day ever in the Montrose neighborhood below.
Houston Chronicle journalists show you how to have best day ever in Montrose
Marveling over murals: It's no secret. Houston has some extremely talented artists. You can see their work on display all over the city and surrounding areas. To start off your mural hunt, check out the iconic Houston is Inspired piece by Mario Figueroa Jr., also known as GONZO247.
Catch up on the history behind the iconic downtown mural.