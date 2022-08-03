Multiple crews in Wharton working to extinguish large fire at plant on Highway 60, police say

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the large fire from a plant facility in Wharton late Tuesday night.

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Wharton are being urged to shelter in place as crews are working to extinguish a large plant fire off of Highway 60.

Tuesday night, Wharton police shared on Facebook that crews are working a major fire at Prime Eco., a chemical plant off Highway 60 and County Road 142.

Video obtained by ABC13 shows a large smoke cloud and flames around. Seconds later, a loud boom is heard followed by enlarging flames. A minute later, another boom is heard.

Police told ABC13 that no one is being evacuated at this time, but they are also asking for residents to turn off their air conditioners.

It's unclear what led to the fire or if anyone was injured.

ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.