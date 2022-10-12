2 students wounded, 2 others in custody after Wharton High School lunchtime stabbing, police say

Wharton ISD informed parents on steps to reunify with students after the on-campus emergency.

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The stabbing incident that caused Wharton High School's lockdown on Wednesday afternoon happened during a lunchtime fight between multiple students, which left two of them wounded.

The Wharton Independent School District elaborated on earlier reports by the Wharton County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, which confirmed that two students were being treated after the stabbing.

Wharton Police Department added that the school district's law enforcement received reports of multiple stabbings at the high school at about 1:20 p.m.

"Two alleged subjects were located and quickly taken into custody by officers and deputies," Wharton PD wrote in a news release.

The wounded students were both alert and conscious, police added.

A key point that police wanted to make clear was that the stabbing appears student-driven and not the result of anyone gaining access to the school from outside. All other students are safe, the school district emphasized.

The only Wharton PD information that differs from the school district's regarded where the victims were transported.

In a letter written by Superintendent Michael J. O'Guin Sr., one student was rushed to a local hospital while another was flown by Life Flight for medical attention. But the police department said both were flown to Houston for treatment.

Other facts that the superintendent stated included that the only weapon involved was a knife and that all other students were safe.

By mid-afternoon, the lockdown at the high school, as well as Wharton Junior High School a mile away, was being lifted and students would be released via the standard reunification process, the superintendent wrote.

The school district informed parents about what's needed to reunify with their children:

The parents of Wharton HS students enter the front entrance of Wharton HS. You must have a valid ID to get your child. Parents will be greeted by district personnel and escorted to the reunification location to pick up their students. Students will only be released to those who are listed on the emergency contact list on the student's profile page. The parents of Wharton Junior High students should go to the back side of the Wharton HS campus near the pool. You must have a valid ID to get your child. Parents will be greeted by district personnel and escorted to the reunification location to pick up their student. Students will only be released to those who are listed on the emergency contact list on the student's profile page. Thanks in advance for your understanding of this situation.

Wharton ISD has deferred the investigation to Wharton PD.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.