whale

Breaching whale slams into fishing boat off Massachusetts coast: VIDEO

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Breaching whale slams into fishing boat off Massachusetts coast: VIDEO

PLYMOUTH, Mass. -- A scary moment for a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Sunday was caught on video.

You can see as a whale surfaces and slams into a fishing boat.

There were several other fishing boats nearby, and the incident happened in an area where whales have been spotted several times in the past week, so cameras were rolling.

Nobody was hurt and the boat only suffered some minor damage.

Nobody was hurt and the boat only suffered some minor damage.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettswhalewhale watchingboatingu.s. & world
WHALE
Ship crew helps free stranded killer whale in Alaska
'Secrets of the Whales' debuts Earth Day on Disney+
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a CA beach
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 pull out knives on each other in stabbing, sheriff says
Man fires 40 shots at woman at NW Harris Co. gas station, deputy says
Catch it if you can! Fireball over Texas sends bright light across sky
Hot and steamy with a side of rain this week
9-year-old survives after parents, sister killed in Iowa state park
Man accused in sister's brutal attack mysteriously dies after arrested
63-year-old pizza driver assaulted and carjacked in north Houston
Show More
More football for H-Town! XFL returns to Houston in 2023
Man killed by ex-brother-in-law in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Biden's condition 'significantly' improving after COVID diagnosis
Polio in US: Do you need a booster shot?
Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick tested positive for COVID, his campaign says
More TOP STORIES News