Whale hits boat, tosses two occupants overboard in New Jersey

SEASIDE PARK, New Jersey -- Two occupants were thrown overboard after a close encounter with a whale at a New Jersey beach Monday.

The incident happened near D Street in Seaside Park.

Community officials say the whale breached the surface and landed on the boat, which caused the two men to be thrown overboard. The boat is now beached on the shore.

As far as the whale's condition, it continued to swim and breach after the incident.


Police said no injuries were reported and and the whale appeared to be fine.

Officials said they are in communication with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center who are aware of the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
seaside park boroughnew jerseyocean countywhaleboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to resting place
HEAT ADVISORY: Houston's heat index could top 111° today
George Floyd: Moments from a memorial that drew thousands
SPONSORED: This shrimp kabob recipe can be made in only 4 steps!
How Houston shows up for George Floyd
Show More
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old from Gainesville, Texas
Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing
Rally held to stop hiring of former deputy
Galveston officials cracking down on littering violations
COVID-19 patients increased after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News