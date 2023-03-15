Houston police investigating crash that killed bicyclist on Westheimer Parkway near Freedom Park

At least one person died when a vehicle hit someone on a bicycle along Westheimer Parkway near Freedom Park, Houston police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye spotted a bicycle on its side right behind a stopped SUV on Wednesday afternoon shortly after police confirmed a cyclist was hit and killed in Houston's far westside.

Houston police said they were investigating a deadly crash in the 1800 block of Westheimer Parkway, which is near Freedom Park.

The person on the bike was a woman, HPD said, but no other information was given about what led up to the crash that happened just before 4 p.m.

Life Flight responded to the scene, police added.

There was no immediate word of any other injuries or whether the driver involved is being charged.

