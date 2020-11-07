Man found shot to death inside car at W. Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a car Saturday morning behind a Westchase apartment complex.It happened in the 2900 block of Hayes Road near Meadowglen overnight.There was some kind of dispute behind an apartment complex when shots were fired, according to Houston police.It wasn't clear if the victim was shot while at that location or if it happened somewhere else. The victim was shot multiple times, police said.The shooter was able to get away, and no description was available.There were no eyewitnesses, according to investigators, but they said they were able to talk to people who may have had information about the people involved and what exactly happened.The area where it happened is home to a number of large apartment complexes.