3 suspects shoot and kill 2 men in NW Harris Co. robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say they're searching for three men who murdered two people during a robbery in northwest Harris County.

Deputies say the deadly robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday inside in an apartment on West Road Near Jones Road. The victims were shot to death.



HCSO says the victims do not live at the apartment, and the man who does escaped the shooting by going down the third floor balcony.

"At this point, we really don't know if it was a home invasion. There was no apparent forced entry but there was some damage to the door," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.



Deputies have not identified the victims. They say one of the suspects was wearing a mask with a Texas flag on it. The second was wearing an Astros hat and the third suspect was wearing a dark mask.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingrobberyman shotman killedharris county sheriffs officearmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Patients wait while med center says 100s of beds still available
Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in SE Houston
Heat advisory issued, feels like 110+
Can you help? Volunteers needed to distribute food to seniors
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
Why extra $600 in TX unemployment is ending early
HPD sergeant in ICU and on ventilator with COVID-19
Show More
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Starbucks will require masks for customers at all US locations
Lululemon launches rare online sale for weekend
'Out of control': Turner on increase of COVID-19
Mother of 4 beats COVID-19 and celebrates 60th birthday
More TOP STORIES News