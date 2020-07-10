3 suspects shoot and kill 2 men in NW Harris Co. robbery

@HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at 11200 block of West Rd. Two males were found shot and pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tDQj5NEibc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 10, 2020

District 5 deputies and investigators on scene of an apparent double homicide. 2 adult males found dead in an APT at 11220 West Rd. If you have any information please contact HCSO or Crimestoppers @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D5Patrol @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/hIACdWKKIS — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 10, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say they're searching for three men who murdered two people during a robbery in northwest Harris County.Deputies say the deadly robbery happened around 7:15 p.m. Thursday inside in an apartment on West Road Near Jones Road. The victims were shot to death.HCSO says the victims do not live at the apartment, and the man who does escaped the shooting by going down the third floor balcony."At this point, we really don't know if it was a home invasion. There was no apparent forced entry but there was some damage to the door," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.Deputies have not identified the victims. They say one of the suspects was wearing a mask with a Texas flag on it. The second was wearing an Astros hat and the third suspect was wearing a dark mask.