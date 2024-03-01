Houston-born filmmaker wins Oscar for live-action short | More on Wes Anderson's 1st Academy Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All of this year's Oscar nominees reported their hometowns, and Houston has an Oscar winner -- director Wes Anderson!

The Houston-born filmmaker's short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" is nominated for Best Short Film - Live Action at the 96th Academy Awards -- marking his eighth Oscar nomination.

Anderson won an Oscar for a live-action short film, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" on Sunday night.

Anderson is famous for writing and directing "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and many other fan-favorite movies.

His mom was a realtor and archaeologist and his dad worked in advertising. He is the middle child with two brothers.

Anderson attended St. Johns School in River Oaks and graduated in 1987.

One fun fact that might surprise you -- Anderson went to the University of Texas in Austin for college, where Owen Wilson was his roommate! That explains why they've worked on so many projects together over the years.

You may remember Anderson's 1998 movie "Rushmore," which was shot on the St. Johns campus and features several other Houston filming locations.

Anderson went from saying "howdy" to "bonjour" and now calls Paris, France home.

Houston will be rooting for him at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10! However, his publicist told ABC13 he is working hard on his next project and will not be at the ceremony.