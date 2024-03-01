WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston-born filmmaker wins Oscar for live-action short | More on Wes Anderson's 1st Academy Award

Brittaney Wilmore Image
ByBrittaney Wilmore KTRK logo
Monday, March 11, 2024
What to know about Houston-born filmmaker Wes Anderson
Did you know a now-famous actor was once Wes Anderson's roommate at UT? That explains why they've worked on so many projects together over the years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All of this year's Oscar nominees reported their hometowns, and Houston has an Oscar winner -- director Wes Anderson!

The Houston-born filmmaker's short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" is nominated for Best Short Film - Live Action at the 96th Academy Awards -- marking his eighth Oscar nomination.

Anderson won an Oscar for a live-action short film, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" on Sunday night.

Anderson is famous for writing and directing "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "Fantastic Mr. Fox," and many other fan-favorite movies.

His mom was a realtor and archaeologist and his dad worked in advertising. He is the middle child with two brothers.

SEE ALSO: Hollywood in Houston: Top 13 movies filmed in the Bayou City

Anderson attended St. Johns School in River Oaks and graduated in 1987.

One fun fact that might surprise you -- Anderson went to the University of Texas in Austin for college, where Owen Wilson was his roommate! That explains why they've worked on so many projects together over the years.

You may remember Anderson's 1998 movie "Rushmore," which was shot on the St. Johns campus and features several other Houston filming locations.

Anderson went from saying "howdy" to "bonjour" and now calls Paris, France home.

Houston will be rooting for him at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10! However, his publicist told ABC13 he is working hard on his next project and will not be at the ceremony.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.

Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.

The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW