Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 24-hour grocery chain stores adjusting times amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 24-hour grocery chains around the nation are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Wegmans, Kroger and Publix have announced decisions to make time adjustments to their stores.

The Rochester-based Wegmans chain, which has 101 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, says they are changing their hours "to better serve their customers and communities."

Wegmans released their temporary store hours:
- All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Maryland stores: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Brooklyn: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based grocer, says some of its subsidiaries - Harris Teeter, QFC and Fred Meyer -- are making the decision based on "local circumstances," according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Also, Publix, which serves throughout the Southeastern United States, will adjust store and pharmacy hours company-wide to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpublixwegmanscoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News