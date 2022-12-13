Police search for missing 17-year-old Clear Creek HS who didn't make it to school

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working to find a 17-year-old who didn't make it to his first-period class on Monday, police said.

The City of Webster is asking for the public's help in finding Sebastian Benjamin Bennett, who is a student at Clear Creek High School.

Police said Sebastian was last seen the morning of Dec. 12, leaving his home in the 500 block of W. Nasa Parkway to get on the school bus. But he didn't make it to his first-period class, police said.

Sebastian is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has long, curly brown hair and brown eyes. He has a light skin tone and a skinny build.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, a charcoal gray jacket, and black boots. He's described as quiet and someone who keeps to himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Webster police at 281-332-2426.