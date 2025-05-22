Texas City man faces multiple charges in case of missing 15-year-old Utah girl, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City man faces a list of charges for his alleged role in the case of a missing 15-year-old girl from Utah, according to officials.

William Taylor Glines was identified as a second suspect in the teen's disappearance, police said.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old was last seen leaving school on April 21 and later purchasing items at a gas station in South Jordan, Utah. She was then spotted getting on a train and reportedly asked for help getting to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was trying to meet people she had met online.

Additional details on the case were not released, but police identified one of the suspects as Matthew Nicholas Menard from Florida. He has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and criminal solicitation.

Meanwhile, Glines faces aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor, and criminal solicitation.

The South Jordan Police Department added that it will continue to work with law enforcement agencies in Florida and Texas for further action on the charges. Police also said it "will continue efforts to locate" the teen and follow other leads.

