Water and mud remains on Houston area roads

The Independence Day deluge sent high water over Houston streets and freeways. While most has receded, a few trouble spots remain.Heavy tropical downpours drenched the Houston area on Wednesday, stranding drivers.By Thursday morning, high water remained on I-45 North, northbound at N. Main Street.Also, mud covers part of the roadway on Memorial Drive inbound at Shepherd. At least one lane of traffic is getting by.The Westpark Tollway eastbound lanes were closed at Post Oak while crews cleaned up mud and debris. Those lanes opened to traffic at about 6:35 a.m.If your car was towed, you can check its status at 713-308-8580 or visitYou can also call 311 and ask for the tow line.VIDEO: Street flooding in Sagemont area