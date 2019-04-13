HAILSTORM: Quarter-sized hail hits parts of Fort Bend county

Pretty good size hail in my backyard outside of Richmond. #HouWx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/c9jvNQUzDV— Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) April 13, 2019
Severe storms have a history of producing hail. A viewer Pecan Grove near Richmond captured this video from her backyard. This was quarter-sized hail. That's the minimum threshold for severe weather. This is the time to protect your vehicles if you can.
Pecan Grove neighborhood near Richmond
Aliana neighborhood near Richmond and Katy
