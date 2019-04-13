HAILSTORM: Quarter-sized hail hits parts of Fort Bend county

Pretty good size hail in my backyard outside of Richmond. #HouWx @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/c9jvNQUzDV — Sheriff Troy Nehls (@SheriffTNehls) April 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A round of quarter-sized hail came crashing down in Fort Bend county as severe storms are passing through.Severe storms have a history of producing hail. A viewer Pecan Grove near Richmond captured this video from her backyard. This was quarter-sized hail. That's the minimum threshold for severe weather. This is the time to protect your vehicles if you can.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.