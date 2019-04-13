hail

HAILSTORM: Quarter-sized hail hits parts of Fort Bend county

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A round of quarter-sized hail came crashing down in Fort Bend county as severe storms are passing through.



Severe storms have a history of producing hail. A viewer Pecan Grove near Richmond captured this video from her backyard. This was quarter-sized hail. That's the minimum threshold for severe weather. This is the time to protect your vehicles if you can.

Pecan Grove neighborhood near Richmond
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris and Montgomery counties until 3:45 p.m.



Aliana neighborhood near Richmond and Katy
An ABC13 Eyewitness News viewer saw a round of hail come through around 2:50 p.m. They live in the Aliana neighborhood close to Richmond.



