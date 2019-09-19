Weather

WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston and southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Emergency is impacting much of southeast Texas, including Harris County. Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for 13 counties amid the impact of Tropical System Imelda.



Meanwhile, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended to 7 a.m. Friday.

The following bayous are currently at or above flood level:
Buffalo Bayou at San Felipe Drive
Briar Branch at Campbell Road
Buttermilk Creek at Moorberry Lane
Little White Oak Bayou at Tidwell
Halls Bayou has 'significant problems' from I-45 to Tidwell
Greens Bayou at US 59, to the Ship Channel
White Oak has overtopped I-10

SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays

All METRO services are currently suspended due to heavy rain and flooding. While services are suspended, METRO is working to safely transport all passengers already on board to their destinations. Services will resume when it is safe to travel.

The 911 Call Centers of Montgomery County are being inundated with non-emergency calls with questions about flooding at this time. 911 services should only be utilized in true emergencies. If you have a true medical emergency, if you have water coming into your home, if you have a fire in your home, call 911. If you have a general question about flooding, road closures, etc. please do not call 911 in order to keep these lines available to callers who need immediate assistance from paramedics, firefighters and/or law enforcement.

Please remain weather aware. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
