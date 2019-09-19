WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston and southeast Texas

A state of disaster has been declared in 13 counties as Tropical System Imelda impacts Texas. Learn more about how the state of Texas is responding. https://t.co/iZQjDlHyaA— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 19, 2019
Meanwhile, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended to 7 a.m. Friday.
The following bayous are currently at or above flood level:
Buffalo Bayou at San Felipe Drive
Briar Branch at Campbell Road
Buttermilk Creek at Moorberry Lane
Little White Oak Bayou at Tidwell
Halls Bayou has 'significant problems' from I-45 to Tidwell
Greens Bayou at US 59, to the Ship Channel
White Oak has overtopped I-10
All METRO services are currently suspended due to heavy rain and flooding. While services are suspended, METRO is working to safely transport all passengers already on board to their destinations. Services will resume when it is safe to travel.
The 911 Call Centers of Montgomery County are being inundated with non-emergency calls with questions about flooding at this time. 911 services should only be utilized in true emergencies. If you have a true medical emergency, if you have water coming into your home, if you have a fire in your home, call 911. If you have a general question about flooding, road closures, etc. please do not call 911 in order to keep these lines available to callers who need immediate assistance from paramedics, firefighters and/or law enforcement.
Please remain weather aware. Don't drive into flooded areas and if possible, avoid driving at night altogether since flood waters are hard to spot after dark.
