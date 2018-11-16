You'll want your warm jacket again this morning, but you won't need it later today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says beautiful weather is in our forecast today and Saturday with pleasant afternoon temps near 70.Another cold front arriving Sunday will bring a chance of rain late in the weekend and falling temperatures, so keep the jacket nearby even if the day starts out warmer in your neighborhood. Travis says temperatures will stay well above freezing behind this cold front, but Monday will only warm into the 50s as rain clouds blot out the sunshine over Houston.More rain is expected for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travis says rain could linger into Thanksgiving day with milder temperatures in the 60s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.