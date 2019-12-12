Weather

Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A canopy of mid-level clouds has blown over Houston this afternoon, but temperatures still managed to make it into the 60s. A warming trend will take over through the weekend before our next front arrives Monday.

Friday and Saturday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday as moisture returns ahead of our next strong cold front.

This cold front will blow through southeast Texas Monday with a 60% chance for rain. It will turn colder and windy behind the front Monday night and Tuesday. As the wind settles down, temperatures will get colder, possibly dropping temps to near freezing Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

