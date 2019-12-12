HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A canopy of mid-level clouds has blown over Houston this afternoon, but temperatures still managed to make it into the 60s. A warming trend will take over through the weekend before our next front arrives Monday.
Friday and Saturday look fantastic with sunshine and highs in the 70s. More cloud cover rolls in Sunday as moisture returns ahead of our next strong cold front.
This cold front will blow through southeast Texas Monday with a 60% chance for rain. It will turn colder and windy behind the front Monday night and Tuesday. As the wind settles down, temperatures will get colder, possibly dropping temps to near freezing Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News