Warmer weekend, strong storms next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll enjoy some fantastic temperatures this weekend, but it won't be long before the warmer weather brings a chance for strong thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll get to enjoy one more day of sunshine before the clouds return Sunday.The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for decent temps between 60 and 70 with an abundance of sun.Winds will pick up Sunday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Wednesday. Clouds, mild temps, and a minor chance of rain will be present Sunday through Tuesday. Travis says the timing of our next stormy weather system has shifted from Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are possible in Houston on Wednesday, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details. For now, just stay informed and aware as you go about enjoying your weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.