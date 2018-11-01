WEATHER

Tree nearly falls on Clear Lake man during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

An apartment resident was recording the storm when a tree nearly hit a man walking by.

Related Topics:
weatherstormtree fallClear Lake
WEATHER
Neighbors wake up to aftermath of dangerous Halloween storms
Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas
10-day forecast
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Austin lifts widespread boil water notice after 6 days
More Weather
Top Stories
Waller County deputy killed in crash during severe storm
HIGHWAY HERO: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded 288
Pizza employee killed in wreck during Halloween storms
Man narrowly escaped injury when car smashed into bedroom
Video shows tornado touching down in Eagle Lake
Neighbors wake up to aftermath of dangerous Halloween storms
Downtown building collapse scatters rubble into street
Severe storms with lightning slammed parts of SE Texas
Show More
9-year-old killed while trying to board school bus in Mississippi
Learn for free how to make a Thanksgiving meal for under $20
Teen and her 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating
Burglars take off with woman's ashes in NW Houston
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More News