Weather

Tornado outbreak: Nurse escapes as twister closes in

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- There were high winds, torrential rains and lots of flooding as Tropical Depression Imelda pushed through southeast Texas on Wednesday, even spawning tornadoes from Chambers County to Baytown.

One woman said she was driving home from work when she noticed something taking shape in the skies in front of her.

Ashley Mendoza told Eyewitness News she was driving home from work on Garth Road, getting ready to turn on Barbers Hill Road near 1942, when she spotted the tornado.

"I've never seen a cloud look like that," Mendoza said. "They seemed really close to the ground, and I just looked over and that's when I saw it. I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

WATCH: Tornadoes take aim at SE Texas
EMBED More News Videos

Best of video footage from the Baytown-area tornado



Mendoza, who is a registered nurse, said she was in shock.

"This can't really be happening. My first thought was, 'No one would believe me if I told them I was right next to a tornado,' so all I could think of was get a quick video," she said. "Because this is just crazy. Then I realized it's moving closer. I need to go."

Fortunately, Mendoza made it to safety.

She wasn't the only one to capture a twister on camera Wednesday. Another person captured video of a tornado as it touched down near Goose Creek Memorial High School.

Residents in Baytown also had a close encounter with a tornado that hit several houses on Main Street, leaving a trail of destruction, from fallen trees to missing roofs.
EMBED More News Videos

Residents spent Wednesday evening cleaning up after a tornado left debris and damaged structures and vehicles.



Follow Chauncy Glover on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexas newstornadonursestropical depression
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of heavy storms expected Thursday
Tornado damages cars and homes in Baytown
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Body found near disabled vehicle on 610 West Loop
Missing Magnolia teen's phone and vehicle found
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Show More
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
Animal shelter volunteers make it possible for pets to find forever homes
Surfside residents take advantage of high waves from Imelda
League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda
More TOP STORIES News