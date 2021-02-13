severe weather

These Houston-area businesses will be closed due to winter storm

Many major Houston-area stores, businesses and government agencies have changed operating hours or have shutdown altogether due to the historic winter conditions forecast for the region.

Several Kroger stores across Houston have closed for Monday, Feb. 15. Locations that were open on Monday will close at 4 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.



METRO has begun suspending all operations of transit services due to winter storm. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 have been canceled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.

H-E-B is also reducing hours at Houston-area stores. All stores will close open at noon and close at 5 p.m. except the Meyerland location.

These Houston-area businesses remain open during the winter storm



SEE ALSO: Texas Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, see the message Houston city leaders had in regards to road travel during the historic winter weather event.



The city of Houston announced that the Municipal Courts would be closed through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Business will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Houston-area school and college winter weather plans

The Houston Zoo will remain closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Guest who have already purchased tickets can contact the Zoo to reschedule their visit for another day.



Space Center Houston will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. The facility is expected to open Wednesday at 10 a.m., but that could change depending on conditions.

The Harris County Tax office will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in anticipation of the freezing weather. "While all Harris County Tax Office locations will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions, Tax Office customers may still complete their transactions," Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett said. "Customers are encouraged to use the Tax Office website and phone options to conduct their business."

MD Anderson Cancer Center will be closed for appointments on Tuesday, Feb 16. Appointments will be rescheduled, and patients will be notified of the changes.



Houston Health-affiliated Curative COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonbusinessschool closuressevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo says residents need to conserve energy
If your power is out, it may stay out until tomorrow
Fake CenterPoint workers looking for next victim, HPD says
More than 170 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tonight could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Harris Co. raced to dole out 8,400 vaccines after power outage
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
Homeless man found dead during Houston's winter storm
Fake CenterPoint workers looking for next victim, HPD says
80 families displaced after apartment fire in southwest Houston
Family of 6 used charcoal grill for 4 hours to keep warm
Show More
Tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
If your power is out, it may stay out until tomorrow
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo says residents need to conserve energy
Dad charges medical equipment for son at a Buc-ee's in Katy
Extending cell phone's battery life: What really works
More TOP STORIES News