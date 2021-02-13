These Houston-area businesses will be closed due to winter storm

Due to unsafe conditions related to the winter storm, Memorial City Mall will be closed on Monday, February 15. Stay warm and safe! Check back here or https://t.co/po3n59o4Lw for additional details. #MemorialCity pic.twitter.com/YWfKC4e2e7 — Memorial City (@MemCityMall) February 15, 2021

Many major Houston-area stores, businesses and government agencies have changed operating hours or have shutdown altogether due to the historic winter conditions forecast for the region.Several Kroger stores across Houston have closed for Monday, Feb. 15. Locations that were open on Monday will close at 4 p.m. and will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.METRO has begun suspending all operations of transit services due to winter storm. METRO HOV/HOT lanes and the METRO RideStore will be closed. All METROLift trips scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 have been canceled. Customers should contact the METROLift Reservations Center to reschedule trips.H-E-B is also reducing hours at Houston-area stores. All stores will close open at noon and close at 5 p.m. except the Meyerland location.The city of Houston announced that the Municipal Courts would be closed through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Business will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m.The Houston Zoo will remain closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Guest who have already purchased tickets can contact the Zoo to reschedule their visit for another day.Space Center Houston will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16. The facility is expected to open Wednesday at 10 a.m., but that could change depending on conditions.The Harris County Tax office will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in anticipation of the freezing weather. "While all Harris County Tax Office locations will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions, Tax Office customers may still complete their transactions," Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett said. "Customers are encouraged to use the Tax Office website and phone options to conduct their business."MD Anderson Cancer Center will be closed for appointments on Tuesday, Feb 16. Appointments will be rescheduled, and patients will be notified of the changes.Houston Health-affiliated Curative COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Tuesday.