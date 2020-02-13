Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Temperatures keep climbing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for the heat, we are working towards a stretch of very hot and humid weather that will last in to next week. Rain chances will be close to 0% the next 7 days.

High temps will easily make it to the middle 90s today, climbing to the upper 90s by Friday. Heat index values will peak close to the danger level of 108 by then.

The weekend will get even hotter with triple digit temperatures likely for most inland areas. High humidity levels mean heat index values could approach 110+ Saturday through Monday so heat advisories will most likely be issued. Any outdoor activity should be done early in the day if possible before we reach peak temperatures.

Our next significant rain chance won't appear until Friday the 17th so you'll need to keep your lawn and yourself hydrated for the time being.

