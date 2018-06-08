WEATHER

Stunning video shows line of blue water just off Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

IT'S BACK: Clear blue water back on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When you thought the rare clear water was far from the shores of Galveston, there's evidence that it didn't go too far.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Gulf Coast posted video Thursday showing an actual line where the brown water ends and green water begins. It's right near the Pleasure Pier.

EMBED More News Videos

Water clearly divided just off Galveston


The Galveston Tourism Board said there's always water like this around the island, you just need to find it.

Around Memorial Day weekend, beachgoers saw the usually chocolate brown water look more clear.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Erica Simon walks on the beach in Galveston as beachgoers experience the blue water off shore.



At least one expert theorized that Subtropical Storm Alberto was responsible.

"Today, we have water for the tourists. It's clear. It's coming up from the south, is what it looks like," said Linton. "It's a very short-lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient rich water for the fish."

READ MORE: That time that Galveston had clear water
EMBED More News Videos

Wondering how long clear water on Galveston will last? Eyewitness News has answers.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheroceanswaterGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News