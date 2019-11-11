Strong cold front brings bitterly cold air tonight

The front just blasted through College Station where the temp dropped from 72 at 1:20 to 58 at 1:37. The wind just gusted to 40 mph there as well. https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/tDZk14vXVe — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) November 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will reach Houston during the middle afternoon hours.This is November's version of an arctic cold front. Therefore, this front looks to bring an extended period of colder than normal weather with Houston possibly getting its first freeze of the season Wednesday morning. If that does occur, it would be the earliest fall freeze in Houston since 1999.The cold front made it into our northwestern counties around 2pm and should make it into Houston around 4 pm. The front should be near the coast by 6 pm. This front will bring in cold air, gusty winds, and a chance for scattered showers. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 3 am Tuesday for counties west of I-45. Wind speeds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts near 40 will be possible. More rain is expected to move in overnight into Tuesday morning. A little bit of sleet could get mixed in with the rain but no travel impacts are expected... the ground should still be much too warm for anything to stick.Cold air will quickly filter in overnight Monday into Tuesday. This should allow our low temperatures to drop down into the low 30s. The wind chill though, should be in the mid to upper 20s! Temperatures should stay in the 40s throughout the day on Tuesday.We could also be looking at near or below freezing temperatures on Wednesday morning so it wouldn't be a bad idea to prepare. If you have any sensitive plants, you may want to move them indoors.Chilly temperatures should continue throughout much of the week before a slight warm up comes Friday into the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.