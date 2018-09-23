ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Partial clearing, dry air, and mid 80's Sunday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers says we can expect sun and cooler air today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Breaks of sun will be possible later today, along with some drier air and slightly cooler temps in the mid-upper 80s!
Showers are moving out to the east ahead of the surface frontal boundary, and dry air is following in it's wake!


Temperatures will be a few degrees lower this weekend, before more heat and humidity returns this week.

It now looks like we'll have to wait until October for our first real break from the heat and humidity. Even though fall officially arrives this evening at 8:54, the fall front coming down the plains next week is most likely going to stall out just north of Houston, keeping us humid with more rain in the forecast.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Tropical downpours over Texas this weekend, Atlantic showing signs of life
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Hurricane Florence now blamed for 31 deaths in NC
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
More Weather
Top Stories
3 men firing shots arrested after sparking SWAT standoff: Police
Violence at birthday party ends with 2 dead in NW Houston
Newlywed bride seeks help finding missing husband
Church group rescued after charter bus falls in flooded ditch
Texans fans, if you're headed to the game today expect dry air and a few sprinkles.
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
HISD staff going door-to-door in search of high school dropouts
Show More
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
Man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
3D printed gun creator extradited to US for sex assault
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive
More News