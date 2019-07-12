PREPARING FOR BARRY: Some Louisiana residents decide to stay put as tropical storm approaches

LOUISIANA -- A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of the Louisiana coast ahead of Tropical Storm Barry's arrival.The U.S. National Hurricane Center issued the warning Thursday afternoon for the Louisiana coast from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A tropical storm warning is in effect for other areas including the New Orleans metro area.Barry is currently a tropical storm with winds of about 40 mph, and was offshore about 90 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.Forecasters say the storm is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Friday or early Saturday.Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the Trump administration for a federal declaration of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Barry's expected landfall.In a letter Thursday to President Donald Trump, Edwards asks that the state receive supplementary federal resources as soon as possible should they be needed. His letter notes that in the past 24 hours, 28 parishes have issued emergency declarations and 14 are in the process of completing such declarations.Edwards says it is necessary that critical pre-positioning be provided through federal assistance.Meanwhile, the Louisiana National Guard says Edwards has authorized activating up to 3,000 soldiers and airmen ahead of the storm. Officials say high-water vehicles and boats have been staged and helicopters are ready to support as needed.