accuweather

The Lyrid meteor shower and other astronomy events happening in April

EMBED <>More Videos

From International Dark Sky Week to the Lyrids, April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather.

April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather:

International Dark Sky Week runs from March 31 until April 7. It celebrates the celestial beauty of the night without light pollution. To celebrate, get out to a dark area and bask in the serenity of the starry sky!

Early risers will be treated to a planetary duo in mid-April. In the early morning hours of April 15, Venus and Mercury will be visible just above the horizon to the east.

Shooting stars will return at the end of the month. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak from April 22-23 with approximately 20 meteors per hour. A near-full moon will contest the shower, though, so keep your field of vision away from the moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonu.s. & worldspacemeteor
ACCUWEATHER
Here's why there's more than one first day of spring
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
TOP STORIES
Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed
Disturbing details in 8-year-old's 'torture murder': Documents
UH and Kentucky clash with Elite Eight on the line
Celebrate UH's Sweet 16 trip at these bars and restaurants
Family of man beaten to death seeks help finding attacker
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River closed 2 more months
Do not eat fish from ship channel or San Jacinto River: Officials
Show More
Massive clean-up operation continues in ship channel
Pearland Little League's decal honors school librarian
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Action demanded after 1,100 dead dolphins wash up
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
More TOP STORIES News