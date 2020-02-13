Severe storms possible in southeast Texas Wednesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're expecting another round of spring thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, and some of those could turn severe.The greatest risk for severe storms will be north of Houston, and Houston's storm chances hinge on whether or not a "cap" of warm, stable air holds over the city.At this time it appears the higher chance of storms and severe weather will be north of Houston and the I-10 corridor, while south of I-10 rain chances will drop off to 20% by the time you get to the coast. Most thunderstorms will stay below severe levels, but where they do turn severe, high winds, hail, and tornadoes are possible, especially in our northern counties.A weak front blowing in behind the storms Wednesday night will bring back the sunshine Thursday and Friday. Thursday's high will be near average in the low 80s. Friday it will feel hot with a high near 90. Another front arriving Friday night will bring more sunshine for the weekend, a bigger drop in humidity, and near average temperatures for late April.Our next opportunity for thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday of next week at the earliest.