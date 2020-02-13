Weather

Severe hailstorms possible in Houston late today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll be carefully monitoring the radar the next few days with the potential for severe weather coming back to southeast Texas. the first opportunity comes this afternoon with the potential for hail larger than golf balls and damaging winds.



A cold front approaching late in the afternoon will help kick off thunderstorms as temps soar into the upper 80s. Some of those storms could build high enough to produce hail larger than golf balls and 60 mph wind gusts. The greatest risk for severe hailstorms stretches from the west side of Houston all the way to San Antonio.

The cold front causing these storms will cool things off going into Easter weekend. Good Friday will start with a few lingering showers in the morning and temperatures stuck in the 60s all afternoon.

It appears more storms are likely Saturday and Saturday night, possibly continuing into Easter morning. Some of the storms Saturday night could also become severe. We should dry out Easter afternoon.

A stronger cold front arriving right after Easter Sunday could push our low temperatures down into the 40s next week! You can expect mild, sunny afternoons in the 60s and 70s for a few days.

Houston area officials remind residents to take the following precautions when heavy rainfall is in the forecast:
  • Bring pets inside.
  • Move your vehicle under cover, if possible.
  • Secure loose objects in your yard.
  • Have a flashlight and extra batteries in case you lose power.
  • Make sure storm drains and culverts are clear from debris. Refrain from discarding debris in area bayous, streams and ditches.
  • Move vehicles to driveways or in parking garages as the storm approaches.
  • Never drive into high water. Be especially cautious at underpasses and at night when water across roadways can be difficult to see.
  • Monitor rainfall and creek and bayou levels at harriscountyfws.org.


    • Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.

    RADAR MAPS:
    Southeast Texas
    Houston
    Harris County
    Galveston County

    Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
    Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
    Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
