RECORD RAINS: Tropical Storm Allison compared to Hurricane Harvey, by the numbers

Travis Herzog breaks down the rainfall numbers for Allison and Harvey (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Intense rains from Tropical Storm Allison bombarded Houston on this night 17 years ago. In fact, so much rain fell in such a short period of time that Allison still claims some records over Hurricane Harvey.

Over 28 inches of rain fell just northeast of downtown Houston in a 12-hour span, far surpassing the nearly 21 inches of rain that fell over 12 hours during Harvey.

Allison's rains were more localized, unlike Harvey, which dropped nearly three feet of rain across all of Harris County over a four-day span.

Tropical Storm Allison claimed 23 lives and caused $5 billion in damage. Allison is the only tropical storm to ever have its name retired.
