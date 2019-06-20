Weather

Rare wave-shaped clouds roll through the sky

A picture of a cloud formation in Virginia that resembles rolling waves is going viral.

Weather experts say this type of cloud formation, which was spotted in over Smith Mountain Lake near Roanoke, is very rare.

The formation occurs when different layers of the atmosphere have differing wind speeds.

The clouds are known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves and are named after the scientists who studied the physics behind them.

The formations are most common near mountain ranges and usually last only about 10 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercloudymountainsweather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News