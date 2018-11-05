WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Election Day will be partly sunny and mostly dry in Houston

Meteorologist Tim Heller has your Monday weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Election day will start with areas of dense fog across southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says peeks of sunshine will return by midday. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy with temperatures warming into the mid 80s.


Rain and thunderstorm chances increase starting Wednesday.

A slow-moving cold front will blow into Houston Thursday. This front will bring messy weather Thursday and Friday, but we should dry out in time for the weekend. Once the rain clouds clear, temps will dip into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Sunshine will warm temps back into the 60s.

The early outlook for next week indicates even colder air will come down the plains, possibly pushing temps into the upper 30s in parts of southeast Texas. The freeze line will most likely stay up in north Texas. Houston's first morning in the 30s occurs on average by November 14th.

