Rain and cooler temps as front moves through Houston

Lighter rain moving through Houston with heavier rain for The Woodlands and Conroe, drive safe! https://t.co/nkmlvEQkNT pic.twitter.com/OiioMHsCCb — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothABC13) March 20, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front moving through SE Texas today is bringing some rain and dropping temperatures.Strong jet stream winds overhead will bring showers and storms through Friday afternoon along with cooler temperatures. No severe weather is anticipated at this time, but a good 1-2" soaking is possible, especially north of I-10. Because of all the clouds and rain, temperatures in most neighborhoods won't get out of the 70s.The cold front will push offshore Friday night, bringing drier but cloudy weather for Saturday morning. A jet stream disturbance passing over the cool air Saturday evening will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures Saturday will only warm into the 60s, but temperatures will begin to rebound Sunday with highs climbing back to around 80 degrees.After the weekend, we stay in the 80s as the spring weather pattern takes hold. Some places in southeast Texas could push close to 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.