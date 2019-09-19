Post office building roof collapses in northeast Houston

HFD is responding to a building collapse on Aldine Bender Road. The flat roof of a post office facility mail distribution area collapsed. The building was occupied at the time but everyone made it out. 3 people are being transported with minor injuries. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/X6exlPtAY1 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) September 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof of a post office mail distribution facility collapsed amid severe weather in northeast Houston, according to the fire department.It happened shortly before noon at the USPS facility located at 4600 Aldine Bender Rd.Investigators say there were people inside the building at the time, but everyone was able to make it out. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries, according to HFD.In photos posted to the HFD's Twitter account, multiple cars are seen parked near the building, one of which was heavily damaged after a piece of the building fell on its top.A life-threatening flash flood is occurring now across parts of southeast Texas, including areas around Houston.